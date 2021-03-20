Longer wait for the Cable Ingles

Linda Hall
Longer wait for the Cable Ingles
CABLE INGLES: Transport minister Jose Luis Abalos on his recent visit to Almeria Photo credit: Jose Luis Abalos

RESTORING the Almeria City’s Cable Ingles pier could take longer than originally planned.

This is now expected to be completed by the end of the year, revealed Spain’s Transport Ministry, although both the company responsible for rehabilitating the early 20th century structure as well as the Ports Authority believe it could be finished by October.

Sources close to the restoration explained that the pandemic has held up deliveries of the wood from Cameroon that is needed for what will eventually be a pedestrian walkway along the old loading quay.

The Cable Ingles, which was operational until 1973, was once connected via a rail link to the city’s main railway station to transport iron ore from the Alquife mines in Granada to waiting cargo ships.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Longer wait for the Cable Ingles."





Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

