RESTORING the Almeria City’s Cable Ingles pier could take longer than originally planned.

This is now expected to be completed by the end of the year, revealed Spain’s Transport Ministry, although both the company responsible for rehabilitating the early 20th century structure as well as the Ports Authority believe it could be finished by October.

Sources close to the restoration explained that the pandemic has held up deliveries of the wood from Cameroon that is needed for what will eventually be a pedestrian walkway along the old loading quay.

-- Advertisement --



The Cable Ingles, which was operational until 1973, was once connected via a rail link to the city’s main railway station to transport iron ore from the Alquife mines in Granada to waiting cargo ships.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Longer wait for Cable Ingles.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.