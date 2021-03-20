Laurence Fox Branded ‘Complete Muppet’ For Joining London Anti-Lockdown Protest 

LAURENCE FOX Branded A ‘Complete Muppet’ For Joining In The London Anti-Lockdown Protest



Actor turned political activist, 42-year-old Laurence Fox – who recently declared that he will run for Mayor of London in the forthcoming election as head of his new ‘Reclaim Party’ – joined crowds of anti-lockdown protesters today in Central London.

Fox is very much in opposition to the government’s lockdown restrictions and has vowed to remove them right away if he is voted in as mayor, having previously told The Guardian, “I am standing for London mayor. With almost all older and vulnerable people having got their jab, I want the lockdown lifted straight away”.

-- Advertisement --



Today he made his feelings clear by tweeting live videos from the march, while telling people to “take your freedom back”, although it would appear that his tweets didn’t endear him to the general public, many of whom responded to him online, with one user saying, “You still making yourself look a complete muppet…You should seek help”.

While another wrote, “They, of course, have the right to protest, but I love the irony of a bunch of morons chanting ‘take back our freedom’ while they are all, freely chanting and walking around (mostly without masks as well). Maybe think of a better chant”.

Yet another tweeted, “Doctors and nurses are heroes These people are not, they are achieving nothing”, and one replied, “As Europe is facing a third wave of covid infections… This seems really counterproductive and stupid tbh”.

Others questioned his ability in becoming Mayor of London, posting, “You seriously think you can be elected London Mayor! Your tweets will come back to haunt you. Under your anti-mask anti lockdown guidance, Covid infections would be out of control. Instead, we look forward to getting some semblance of normality very soon across the UK”, as reported by The Mirror.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Laurence Fox Branded ‘Complete Muppet’ For Joining London Anti-Lockdown Protest ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.