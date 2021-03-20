The organising committee of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games have decided to ban foreign fans and volunteers.

The games have already been postponed from last year due to coronavirus, and are scheduled to start on July 23 until August 8. The Paralympic games are due to follow from August 25 until September 5.

-- Advertisement --



While coronavirus infection numbers have been relatively low in Japan, compared with the United States and many European countries, the country has been hit hard by a third wave of the pandemic and Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency.

The decision to hold the games without foreign fans was made by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee following group talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), local organisers, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, and the International Paralympic Committee.

The Tokyo Organising Committee CEO, Toshiro Muto, confirmed ticket holders from overseas will be able to apply for refunds for both Olympic and Paralympic ticket purchases, however, costs for cancelled hotel bookings will not be covered. This means that around 600,000 Olympic tickets and around 30,000 Paralympic tickets will need to be refunded. Organisers say they will not be releasing the costs of those refunds.

Multiple athletes have pulled out of the Olympic torch relay – which sees 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan to reach the opening ceremony and is due to start next week – over fears about attracting crowds that could help spread the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Japan Bans Foreign Fans From Olympic Games Due to Covid Risks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.