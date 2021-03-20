Huge ‘MDMA’ Seizure Turns Out To Be Strawberry Sweets

HUGE ‘MDMA’ seizure in France turns out to be strawberry sweets

Paris police had to make an embarrassing u-turn this week after announcing a massive seizure of MDMA worth an estimated €1 million on Twitter. The officials bragged that they had brought down a large operation designed to package and distribute narcotics, but later tests revealed the substance to be nothing more sinister than strawberry-flavoured sweets.

Not realising at the time they were using an unfortunate pun, Paris police headquarters tweeted that they had conducted a “fruitful investigation” into “a narcotics packaging workshop (MDMA, ecstasy) which supplied clandestine parties.”

Officials posted a photo showing clear plastic bags containing small pink ‘tablets’ as well as a large bowl of crushed pink powder.

Much to their disappointment, and no doubt embarrassment, testing showed the seized product to be nothing more than a “neutral powder, not related to narcotics or poisonous substances,” according to AFP. The Prosecutor’s Officer clarified that the suspected MDMA was in fact strawberry-flavoured sweets produced by German confectionery company Haribo.

The seizure, which Paris police at first believed to be worth more than a million euro, was made in a flat in Saint-Ouen, a suburb just north of Paris. According to reports, two arrests were made during the botched operation. The Haribo candy, first produced in 1969, usually reaches the consumer as a strawberry-shaped sweet.

