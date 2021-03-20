Harry Potter Star Speaks Out In Defence Of Transgender Community

HARRY POTTER star Rupert Grint speaks out in defence of the transgender community

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has revealed that he felt a need to speak out against the franchise’s creator JK Rowling last summer when she became embroiled in a bitter dispute online after posting comments that were widely viewed as being ‘transphobic.’ Mr Grint, best known for playing Harry Potter’s best friend Ron Weasley in the movie series adapted from Rowling’s books said in a statement that he felt the need to speak out in defence of people’s rights despite “not being an authority” on the subject even while still having “huge respect” for the author.

Speaking to Esquire, he said: “I am hugely grateful [for] everything that she’s done. I think that she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius.”

The 32-year-old actor continued: “But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that…

“Sometimes silence is even louder. I felt like I had to because I think it was important to. I mean, I don’t want to talk about all that… Generally, I’m not an authority on the subject.

“Just out of kindness, and just respecting people. I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”

Rowling hit the headlines in June last year when she started up a social media tirade following an article about people who menstruate.

She tweeted to her 14.5m followers: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

