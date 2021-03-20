Guardia Civil Arrests Four in €3 Million Health Fraud

THE Guardia Civil has arrested four people in an investigation into a €3 million fraud over health equipment.

Officers from the Guardia Civil said they have arrested four in the alleged fraud.

Police said they are also investigating another person for the alleged crimes of fraud and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The arrests took place after the group is said to have defrauded a company of more than €2.7 million in the sale of medical gloves.

The gang allegedly showed the company more than 260 pallets loaded with what they claimed were boxes of gloves in Valencia.

They then charged the Spanish company more than €2.7 million for the 330,000 boxes of gloves, which were then going to be sent to France to be used by health workers.

According to police, while several boxes did contain gloves, the other were filled with sand.

The Spanish company bought the boxes, paying more than €2.7 million into a bank account owned by the gang. The company then sold them on to another company in France.

The scam was discovered after they arrived in France where the French company checked the boxes and discovered they were filled with sand.

During the police’s searches they discovered 330,000 boxes as well as computers.

The investigation was carried out by police in Valencia as well as in France.

The proceedings have been made available to the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 7 of Alzira in Spain.

