GMB ‘Held Talks’ After Patsy Palmer Stormed off Show

GOOD MORNING BRITAIN (GMB) has held talks after actress Patsy Palmer stormed off the show.

According to reports, GMB held talks after Patsy Palmer stormed off the show after being labelled an “addict.”

ITV bosses are reportedly concerned about the show’s reputation following the interview.

A source told The Sun: “On Thursday, the GMB production team were summoned to a meeting about the handling of Patsy’s chat.

“Her interview was viewed as a disaster as obviously upsetting anyone is the last thing anyone would want.

“It was made clear to some members of the team that this was a crisis meeting as there were issues that needed addressing quickly.”

The news comes after Patsy Palmer has urged her fans to “stop fighting” after she walked off the show.

The actress abruptly ended her interview, storming off GMB earlier this week after noticing she had been labelled an “addict” by the show.

The 48-year-old star ended the interview after seeing the description of her at the bottom of the screen, which read “Patsy Palmer: Addict to Wellness Guru.”

The actress said: “You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen.

“So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.”

She added: “My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it.”

It also emerged GMB has lost more than 255,000 viewers since controversial host Piers Morgan quit after refusing to apologise for his comments following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

