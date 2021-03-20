Glen Kamara Claims Slavia Prague Player Ondrej Kudela Branded Him A “Monkey”



The Glasgow Rangers player at the centre of the racist row, Glen Kamara, has broken his silence and revealed that the Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela branded him a “monkey”, while the Czech player has claimed that the Finnish player punched him in the face after the match, and the team has made a complaint to Police Scotland, citing Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as a witness.

The furious Finn has now released a strongly-worded statement on the incident via respected lawyer Aamer Anwar, which read, “There is no place for racism or any form of bigotry in football. Since summer many of us have taken the knee in solidarity with those who have lost their lives to racial violence”.

“During yesterday’s match with Slavia Prague, Kudela was arguing with a Rangers player and after I tried to intervene, he told me to shut up and then said ‘one second my friend’. He then came over to me covering his mouth, leaning into my ear, he uttered the words – ‘You’re a f***ing monkey, you know you are’. I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player”.

“Kudela’s claim he simply swore at me and said ‘You’re a f***ing guy’ is a complete utter lie, which does not stand up to any form of scrutiny. Kudela’s actions were deliberate and premeditated, but he was loud enough for my team-mate Bongani Zungu to hear what was said. I am grateful for the unconditional support of my team, our club and especially our manager Steven Gerrard”.

“I want to thank not just our Rangers fans, but the many fans from across the football community and beyond, for calling out racism not just against myself, but also fellow player Kemar Roofe, who was subjected to a tirade of racist bile on Instagram. We as black players are sick of the freedom that such bigots are given to parade their hatred on social media and wonder when the likes of Instagram will start to take action”.

Kuleda, and Slavia Prague have denied the allegations, saying, “I completely reject accusations of racism. I said to him ‘You’re a f***ing guy’. Rangers did not want to let us into the dressing room for 45 minutes. I have never experienced anything like this in my career”.

Adding, “When it seemed that the situation had calmed down, I met Kamara in the tunnel. In front of the Uefa representatives and both managers, he punched me full in the face with his fist, calmly and prepared, without any warning”.

Slavia, in a statement earlier on Friday night, claimed to have filed a complaint to Police Scotland over Kamara’s alleged assault of Kuleda, however, Police Scotland confirmed they have yet to receive a complaint from either club.

A police spokesperson said, “No reports of criminality have been made by either club in connection with last night’s match. Police Scotland has contacted club officials and assured them that should any allegation be received it will be investigated thoroughly”, as reported by The Sun.

