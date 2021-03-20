Glastonbury event organiser, Emily Eavis, has taken steps to put the wheels in motion for an event at the festival’s usual site later this year.

It was announced in January that Glastonbury would have to be cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid crises.

-- Advertisement --



Emily’s father and fellow organiser, Michael Eavis, has given festival-goers a glimmer of hope, claiming a small-scale event could take place on Worth Farm this September, on the anniversary of Glastonbury’s first-ever outing.

Emily wrote on Instagram: “For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September.”

“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Emily noted that the Eavis family had also “put an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer.”

“Again, it’s not definite that it’ll go ahead, but needed to set the early wheels in motion now,” she added. “It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year.”

Organisers said: “We are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022,” adding “tickets for this year will roll over to next year”, and thanked those who had already paid deposits for their “faith and trust placed in us.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Glastonbury Bosses Put Wheels in Motion for September Event”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.