Fuengirola Marenostrum Festival Acts Announced

THE acts for this year’s Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola have been announced.

The Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola will this year host almost 30 acts, with the full line up now announced.

Beginning in June with Ramalikian on Friday June 4, the festival will include many famous Spanish or Latino artists.

Major artists booked include Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony, while Maria Jose Llerrgo, Martita de Grana, the Sohail Jazz experience, Izal, Alejandro Sanz, La M.O.D.A, El Kanka, Monica Naranjo, Hombres G, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Miguel Poveda and Cosquin Rock are also booked to play.

Organised by Fuengirola Council, the concerts will take place in the surroundings of Castle Sohail or a stage on the beach front.

The concerts also ran last year and according to Mayor Ana Mula “thanks to important and conscientious security measures, last year turned out to be a success and a demonstration that cultural events, in times of the Covid pandemic, can be safe.”

Created in 2016, the Marenostrum Festival will this year edition will offer more than 50 musical concerts, making the festival an annual event for both locals and tourists.

