THE French ambassador to the UK has been slammed for receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine on the NHS while it was still banned in France.

The ambassador for France was criticised after it emerged she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK while it was banned in her own country.

French ambassador Catherine Colonna this morning said she had received the vaccine from the NHS, alongside an image of her vaccine card which showed she received the Astrazeneca jab on March 16 while it was still banned in France.

The politician took to Twitter to share the news as well as a photo of her vaccine card. The 64-year-old said: “Done. Safely”

Ms Colonna was slammed by others, however, with one user saying: “So you took a vaccine at this exact same time that your government was spreading propaganda that this vaccine was not good interesting.”

One person said: “French Ambassador to the UK having a vaccine that’s currently banned in her own country.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock congratulated the ambassador on the news, however, saying: “Fantastic that the French Ambassador to the UK, @AmbColonna, has had her Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.”

The news comes after France was among several European countries to ban the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns over side effects, before again allowing the vaccine.

