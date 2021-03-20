Former Barça Player Charles Thomas, Presumed Dead, Turns Up Alive After 40 Years

FORMER Barça Basketball Player Charles Thomas, Presumed Dead, Turns Up Alive After 40 Years



An incredible story has appeared, involving Charles Thomas, the former Barça basketball player, a 6ft 9 inches tall centre who was one of the very first American players to grace the Spanish basketball league, and amazed the fans with his dunks, has ‘come back to life’ after disappearing 40 years ago, during which time it had been taken for granted that he had died a long time ago.

It has been revealed, by a former teammate at the Barça club, Norman Carmichael, that the now 74-year-old, who also played for Manresa, is alive and living in a nursing home in Amarillo, Texas, and has contacted him via a video call after all these years.

The American played for Barça between 1970 and 1975 and, after his retirement, and separating from his wife, apparently fell into a life of drugs and bad living. Very little was really known about him, or his whereabouts, but many rumours spread that he had met a violent end and died.

Carmichael said he really thought somebody was playing a joke on him when he heard that Thomas wanted to speak to him after 40 years, saying, “I was speechless the moment I saw his face on the video call. I recognized him by his smile and his way of speaking. He spoke to me very calmly, and at no point did he try to convince me that it was him. He just wanted to talk to me”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

