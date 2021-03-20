Feeding cattle seaweed reduces their greenhouse gas emissions 82%, claims study.

A BIT of seaweed in cattle feed could reduce methane emissions from beef cattle as much as 82 per cent, according to new findings from researchers at the University of California, Davis.

And it’s hoped the results could pave the way for the sustainable production of livestock throughout the world.

“We now have sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” said Ermias Kebreab, professor and Sesnon Endowed Chair of the Department of Animal Science and director of the World Food Centre.

Kebreab conducted the study along with his Ph.D. graduate student Breanna Roque.

“This could help farmers sustainably produce the beef and dairy products we need to feed the world,” Roque added.

Over a five month period last summer, Kebreab and Roque added scant amounts of seaweed to the diet of 21 beef cattle and tracked their weight gain and methane emissions.

Cattle that consumed doses of about 80 grams (three ounces) of seaweed gained as much weight as their herd mates while burping out 82 per cent less methane into the atmosphere.

Kebreab and Roque are building on their earlier work with dairy cattle, which was the world’s first experiment reported that used seaweed in cattle.

Greenhouse gases are a major cause of climate change, and methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

Agriculture is responsible for 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, and half of those come from cows and other ruminant animals that belch methane and other gases throughout the day as they digest forages like grass and hay.

