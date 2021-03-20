Ertzaintza Injured by Dog of Man Arrested for Robbery

Three Ertzaintza were injured when they were attacked by a dog whose owner was arrested for robbery.

The Ertzaintza has arrested a man who, after robbing a company in Arrigorriaga (Bizkaia), threatened several agents with a knife, he then threw his dog at them which bit three policemen, for which they needed medical assistance.

At around 3 am and 4 am this Friday, an Ertzaintza patrol saw a suspiciously behaved van in the Atxukarro de Arrigorriaga industrial estate, when the agents proceeded to halt it the occupant got out of it and fled, according to the Basque Department of Security.

The person was recognised by the agents, as he held a police record and had been involved in various incidents that had required the presence of the Ertzaintza.

The agents verified that the Peugeot Partner van belonged to a company in this polygon and a police crew approached their premises, where they observed that the access gate was disengaged and open, and inside there were moved boxes and thrown objects on the ground.

The owner subsequently went to the pavilion and confirmed that he had left the van parked inside the warehouse the previous afternoon. He also indicated that a window at the back of the pavilion that was previously bricked up was now open.

Minutes before 4 am, the suspect was located in the Atxukarro polygon itself, where he threatened the ertzainas with a knife and pushed his dog against them. The dog bit three agents who later needed medical attention for their wounds.

The attacker then fled to some nearby orchards, where, finally, at around 5 am, he was arrested and detained. The arrested man, 43, maintained a violent attitude at all times, causing damage to the police vehicle in which he was transferred.

In a search carried out this Saturday in the shack where the arrested man resides several weapons have been found such as a carbine, a gas pistol and a handmade knife modified to be used as a weapon.

Different objects have also been found whose origin is being investigated since it is suspected that they come from robberies committed in nearby companies.

