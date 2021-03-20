Elections Watchdog Contacts Conservatives Over Boris Johnson’s €230,000 Redecoration

THE UK’s elections watchdog has contacted the Conservatives over Boris Johnson’s £200,000 (€230,000) redecoration of Downing Street.

According to reports, the elections watchdog has contacted the Conservative Party after party funds were allegedly used to pay for Boris Johnson’s €230,000 redecoration costs.

The Electoral Commission said it had contacted the Conservatives to find out whether any money used to redecorate Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ Downing Street flat should have been declared under the law on party political donations.

In a statement, a commission spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with the party to establish whether any sums relating to the renovation works fall within the regime regulated by the commission.

“If so, they would need to be reported according to the rules specified in law, and would then be published by the commission as part of our commitment to the transparency of political finance.”

The Conservatives rejected the claims, however. A spokesman said: “All reportable donations to the Conservative Party are correctly declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them and comply fully with the law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in government transparency returns.”

The news comes after claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded wealthy Tory donors to pay €230,000 for his fiancee Carrie Symonds’ redecoration costs.

Conservative Party funds covered a large part of the bill to redecorate the couple’s Downing Street flat, according to one publication.

After being warned it would be “improper” for donors to pay for the works, the wealthy Conservatives instead allegedly paid the equivalent sum into the Party’s accounts.

A spokesman rejected the claims, however, saying, “at all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct.

“All reportable donations are transparently declared to and published, either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns. As has always been the case, CCHQ (Conservative HQ) supports the leader of the Conservative Party in their political activities.’

The spokesman said details of the redecoration would be spelled out in Cabinet Office accounts later this year. They would not say whether Conservative funds had been used to pay the bill, or whether donors had been asked to pay a similar amount.

Officials are said to have warned it could be a breach of parliamentary rules to use political party funds to pay for it.

