DOUBLE murder suicide probe launched in Northern Ireland after three bodies discovered in two separate houses

Police in Newtownabbey just north of Belfast in Northern Ireland have mounted an investigation after three bodies were found in two separate houses just a couple of miles apart on Friday, March 19. Officers attended the first property on Derrycoole Way shortly before 11pm following reports of a stabbing; a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later, on Glenville Road, police found another deceased women and an unconscious man, who passed away despite the best efforts of paramedics.

The police believe that the two incidents are connected as the properties are located just two miles away from each other and are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Just after 10.55pm on Friday evening police received a report of a stabbing at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way area.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from NIAS. Sadly a woman has been pronounced dead.

“As officers carried out further enquiries they attended a residential property in the Glenville Road area.


“An unconscious male was located in the property. Despite the provision of first aid the male was pronounced dead.

“On searching the property, another deceased female was located.”

