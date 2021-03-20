COVID outbreak at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Members of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago have confirmed that the Florida resort was partially closed on Friday, March 19 due to a Covid outbreak. The US press has reported that beach club services have been temporarily suspended and the dining rooms closed as the resort takes “an abundance of caution.”

“As some of our staff have recently tested positive for Covid-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room,” the club’s management said in an email cited by The Washington Post.

-- Advertisement --



“We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities, and we will continue our heightened environmental cleaning regimen,” the email added.

The former US president’s club came under fire after photos emerged on social media of a packed New Year’s Eve bash, and Palm Beach County issued a formal warning in January that the resort would be shut down if it was found to be in breach of any other Covid regulations.

Officials also confirmed last month that the use of Mar-a-Lago as Mr Trump’s permanent home is under legal review by the town of Palm Beach and the arrangement may be discussed at the upcoming town council meeting, revealed the town manager.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Outbreak At Donald Trump’s Resort”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.