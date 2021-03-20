Costa Blanca Town Turns Rubbish Into Works Of Art

COSTA BLANCA town turns rubbish bins into works of art

The urban and rural landscape in Spain may be changing, but this can sometimes be for the better, as displayed by some industrious artists in the Costa Blanca town of Rojales. El Recorral de Rojales Park has now become a green enclave to enjoy excursions, picnics and experiences in nature.

The latest initiative to continue improving and making the environment a pleasant and environmentally friendly place has been the conversion of all its glass, paper and plastic containers into works of art by painting them with stunningly colourful natural motifs.

What were once just containers for rubbish which visitors to the park would skirt around have become local attractions and something for the community of Rojales to be truly proud of. The former eyesores are now decorated with colourful and true-to-life images of animals that nature lovers might well find in this innovative park.

The work, commissioned by the Department of Historical and Natural Heritage, has been carried out by the artists Jesús la Sombra, Goyo 203, Willy and Isaac. The initiative is aimed at not only increasing the number of visitors coming to the park to enjoy the beautiful facilities, but also to encourage members of the public to recycle and responsibly dispose of their rubbish.

