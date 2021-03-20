Chief in Malaga National Police Retires After 43 Years

A CHIEF in Malaga’s National Police has retired after 43 years.

Aquilino Diaz del Rio, who was head of the Citizen Security Brigade of Malaga’s National Police, is retiring after 43 years of service, mostly in Malaga, has been recognised by his colleagues for his work.

He started out in the Eighties in a group in the Judicial Police which investigated robberies.

Mr Diaz del Rio told one publication: “We did good business. We began to investigate the trafficking of hashish and its connections with the Costa del Sol, and we seized a haul of 40 kilos of cocaine, which was a very considerable quantity on the mainland.”

In 1989 he was transferred to Malaga to an organised crime department there. He said: “We confiscated one haul of more than 100 kilos of heroin, one of the largest quantities of that substance ever intervened.”

Later, the man was made head of narcotics, taking part in an operation to seize 500 kilos of cocaine.

Mr Diaz del Rio has now been awarded an order of merit in recognition for his work, while his work was celebrated at an event attended by provincial chief, Javier Peña Echeverria.

