Charge while you shop in Palomares

SAT Palomasol has installed solar panels and a charging station for electric cars outside its Palomares supermarket.

“We put the panels on the roof but one thing led to another and then we installed a free charging station for cars,” explained Diego Portillo, president of SAT Palomasol’s board of directors.

Portillo explained that the investment would pay for itself within six years, bringing savings of 40 per cent on electricity bills.

“Besides,” he added, “we live in the present, not the future and we can’t allow Cuevas de Almanzora’s annual 3,000 hours of sun go to waste. We are saving energy while helping to reduce global warming,” Portillo said.

SAT Palomasol was founded in 1984 to supply irrigation water for growers and now has 35 members. Thirty years ago, they added a store for distributing fertiliser, insecticide and agricultural supplies, leading five years later to the next step of opening a supermarket.

The latest initiative was the decision a engage a local firm to install the solar panels and charging station, assisted by grants from the European Union’s Regional Development Fund and the Junta de Andalucia.

“The idea is for to park their car and charge their vehicle while they do their shopping.”

