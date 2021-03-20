CATALAN Association Pimec Offers To Manufacture Russian Sputnik V Vaccine in Spain



Pimec, the employers’ association has opened talks with the RDIF fund, which owns the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Sputnik V’, ” to explore ways to favor the authorization, distribution, and manufacture of the Sputnik V vaccine in Cataluña“.

In a press release, the employers of the micro, small and medium-sized companies in Cataluña reported today, Saturday 20, that its president, Antonio Cañete, is in talks with the Russian fund that owns Sputnik V, a vaccine that is being used to successfully inoculate people already in 55 countries.

A report in the medical journal ‘The Lancet’ says the vaccine has an efficacy of 92 per cent, and allows mass vaccination since its conservation is simple, it can be kept at a temperature between 2 and 4 degrees, and Antonio Cañete said, “This is not the time to prioritize geopolitics, but to admit all possible and safe vaccines to save lives and recover the economy”.

Pimec has asked the authorities to “urgently accelerate the rate of vaccination”, once the doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine have been overcome because it considers that low levels of inoculation in Spain before Summer “could compromise the entire tourist season”.

In the Catalan case, although it recognizes the efforts of the Generalitat to speed up vaccination, it considers that “funnels” are being produced in the supply of vaccines and that not all possible options are being used to accelerate the process.

In this sense, Pitec has reiterated its offer for the same companies to be used as vaccination centers and has demanded that the distribution of alternative vaccines be urgently approved.

He stressed, along the same lines of argument, that member states can approve vaccines in health emergencies, as countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have done, and will soon be followed by Austria and Italy.

“Pimec will propose to the authorities about this opening to other vaccines and is made available for the implementation and use of companies that meet the appropriate conditions for vaccination”, added Antonio Cañete.

