Callous thief stole hundreds of pounds from ‘man with severe learning difficulties’.

A 51-YEAR-OLD woman from Derby has been jailed after admitting to stealing hundreds of pounds from a vulnerable man.

Magistrates at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard that Sanie Price, formerly of Shaftsbury Crescent, repeatedly visited a man who suffers from ‘severe learning difficulties’ at his home to demand or steal money.

This happened on five occasions during January and February this year, and each time she took cash, which in total ran into hundreds of pounds.

Officers from the Normanton and Rose Hill Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out an investigation after they were alerted to concerns by professionals working to support the victim.

Team Sergeant Ben Frearson said: “The man suffered severe learning difficulties, and had become fearful of Sanie Price calling at his home.

“We are pleased that Price is now behind bars and facing the consequences of her actions. I also hope that this case will send a message that stealing and exploiting the vulnerabilities of others will not be tolerated.”

Price was jailed for a total of 37 weeks.

