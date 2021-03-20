British Soldiers Including SAS Hunt For New Osama Bin Laden Using £450m Defence Fund.

British special forces are ready to hunt down the new Osama bin Laden and are backed by a £450 (€522.37)million UK defence windfall. The army’s most elite units – including the SAS and SBS – will join crack US squads to seek out Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded the 9-11 warlord as al-Qaeda chief.

The move follows a disturbing disclosure that the terror group is planning a series of atrocities across the UK and Europe.

Funding from the Government’s £24.1 (€27.98) billion defence budget will now bolster a new counter-terrorism task force including the US Navy Seals and Delta Force – the American SAS. It is understood that the troops will work on intelligence from spooks at GCHQ, MI6 and the CIA in the worldwide hunt for a number of crucial targets.

Egyptian doctor Al-Zawahiri, Bin Laden’s right-hand man, and Saif al-Adel, an ex-Egyptian army general and explosives expert, are top of the USA’s hit list. Little is known about al-Adel’s early life, but he is believed to have served in the Egyptian army as a special forces officer. Before joining al-Qaeda, he was a member of the radical group Egyptian Islamic Jihad.

Last month Scotland Yard revealed police had thwarted three terror plots in the UK since the start of lockdown- over 28 plans to cause terrorist acts have been foiled since 2017.

