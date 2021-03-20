Breakwaters will prevent Levante erosion

Linda Hall
SOLUTION: Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria expressed satisfaction at halting erosion Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

THE Levante beaches’ old problem of the erosion could soon be solved.

Until now it has been solved by dumping lorryloads of quarry sand but this has only ever been a temporary solution until the next violent storm.

Now it looks as though a permanent solution in sight, as the central government’s Environment Ministry intends to spend €3.6 million on halting erosion at Palomares’ Fabrica del Duro and Quitapellejos beaches.

The town hall has been requesting a definitive answer for several years, said Cuevas del Almanzora mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria, as replenishing the sand has never been anything more than a stopgap.

Coastal authority Costas, which is attached to the Environment Ministry, intends to build two breakwaters, one in Vera and another in Garrucha, which should halt erosion at the two beaches.

The breakwater cannot be located off Palomares itself, owing to the sea currents at this particular point, said Fernandez Liria who explained that the €3.6 million contract had not yet been put out to tender.


“But it won’t be long,” he added, as the central government’s sub-delegate Manuel de la Fuente had assured him last week that this was now in hand.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Breakwaters will prevent Levante erosion."





