The Voice UK 2021 Has Been Winner Confirmed.

Host Emma Willis had revealed earlier that the public had chosen Grace Holden and Craig Eddie to go head-to-head in the final round, which meant saying goodbye to Hannah Williams and Okulaja.

Their coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie did everything in the power to help their act become champion.

Each coach even performed with their finale act, in some incredible musical moments on the show. Towards the end of the show, Emma announced the top two singers who would be performing again – with one of them going on to win the show.

Grace and Craig were the top two, meaning Okulaja and Hannah, unfortunately, missed out on the final vote. But in the end, it was Craig who won the vote from the nation watching at home and became the latest winner.

Craig Eddie was announced as the winner of The Voice UK’s 2021 series after a tense finale.

