Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan – Tsunami Warning Issued.

A POWERFUL magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said today, Saturday, March 20. The US Consulate in Sapporo told people in the area to “seek higher ground.”

Japan public broadcaster NHK warned residents a tsunami of one metre was expected for the Miyagi Prefecture. The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre- tremors were also felt far away in the capital, Tokyo.

This is a developing story, please check back later for updates.

