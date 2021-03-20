BREAKING NEWS: Matt Hancock Comments on UK’s International Travel Plans

MATT HANCOCK has commented on plans to allow international travel from the UK this summer.

Mr Hancock said the government is due to announce more on April 12, however he said:

Speaking to one media outlet, he said: “We’ll look at the rates both here and abroad and the impact of new variants to understand whether it’s safe to make that move.”

The minister also said: “There is no sign that we won’t be able to make progress as set out in the roadmap.”

The news comes after the EU will reportedly agree a vaccine passport programme this summer.

According to one publication, the EU is about to agree to a Covid passport scheme that will allow Brits who have been vaccinated – or who can prove they have the antibodies – to travel abroad.

The Sun has reported on this leaked document, saying that the EU will soon publish details of their ‘digital green pass’, which will then allow Brits to go on holiday in Europe this summer, and non-EU citizens can travel if they are ‘in a position to present certificates under a system deemed sufficiently reliable.’

The digital passport will also reportedly allow travel for people who can prove they have tested negative, or have a level of immunity against coronavirus, as well as stating that should the passport scheme somehow fail, then individual EU states will be allowed to broker their own deals with the UK.

Countries including Portugal and Greece have already made known their desire to allow fully jabbed Brits back in from the middle of May, and it was also revealed previously by Matt Hancock, that the government has been busy trying to reopen international travel by discussing the possibility of producing a common certificate that could be used by all countries for vaccinations.

