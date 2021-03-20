Benalmádena Town Hall Working Jointly With Hoteliers To Promote This Summer

BENALMÁDENA Town Hall Working Jointly With Hoteliers To Help Promote This Summer Season



Víctor Navas, the mayor of Benalmádena town hall, announced on Friday 19 that the town hall and the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), have joined forces to plan a joint tourism promotion strategy for the summer season.

In a meeting held at Sunset Beach Club, accompanied by his councillor for Tourism, the mayor said, “Throughout the year we have maintained constant meetings with the tourism and hotel sector, to know first-hand their situation and demands”.

-- Advertisement --



He continued, “and in one of the last meetings we already confirmed the need for the town hall to go hand in hand with the hotel sector to position the brand Benalmádena at a difficult time for tourism, thus ensuring that the use of public resources responds to what this sector is asking for”.

Mr Navas pointed out that their meeting, “starts the beginning of a joint collaboration between the working teams of the hotels with those of the Tourism area of the town hall, with the idea that the commercial campaigns launched from each tourist establishment, are in harmony with the promotion lines promoted by the Consistory”.

Víctor Navas indicated that from the local administration’s point of view “we guarantee a greater impact and a better positioning of the Benalmádena tourist brand at an extremely difficult time. These periodic meetings are a direct way of taking the pulse of the tourism and hotel sector, which constitute the most important industry in Benalmádena”.

Finally, the mayor and the Benalmádena Tourism councillor appealed to the Junta de Andalucía and the Government of Spain, declaring that “it is extremely important that both administrations offer firm certainties to the sector and make an extraordinary effort so that vaccination reaches massively to all citizens, and thus have the security and tranquility to move freely”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Benalmádena Town Hall Working Jointly With Hoteliers To Promote This Summer”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.