Axarquia – News In Brief.

House fire

A WOMAN was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at her home in Calle Los Rosales, Rincon de la Victoria at around 5pm on Thursday, March 18. The 77-year-old was taken to the local health centre, and the Provincial Consortium and the Guardia Civil are looking into the cause of the fire.

First death

CANILLAS de Albaida registered its first death from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, March 18, a day which saw 28 new cases across the Axarquia region, but also 44 official recoveries from Covid in the 24-hour period, according to Andalucia’s Ministry of Health and Families.

Cancer care

REPRESENTATIVES from Axarquia’s Association of Women with Breast Cancer, Esperanza, visited Canillas de Albaida last week to launch a project subsidised by the Malaga Provincial Council is being carried out in partnership with the council to provide “comprehensive care” to people with cancer in the municipality.

Beach plan

PLAYAS de Velez-Malaga kicks off its Easter campaign on March 26 in which the security and surveillance of the coastline will be reinforced and plots marked out on the busiest beaches including Torre del Mar, La Caleta de Velez or Benajarafe. Deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia appealed for “responsibility” warning the “virus is still here.”

Parking study

A FEASIBILITY study is to be carried out into the creation of underground parking in Cala del Moral to benefit users and residents in Plaza de la Laguna, the Supersol zone and surrounding areas. Parking in Cala del Moral is increasingly problematic, said the council “all year round.”

