Arsenal star’s ex-wife ‘fighting for life’ after contracting Covid in hospital.

FORMER model Alisa Arshavin, 38, contracted coronavirus while in an induced coma in hospital in Russia with an unrelated illness.

Her mum Natalia Sarycheva said the ex-wife of Arsenal legend Andrey Arshavin, 39, had been “between life and death” in intensive care in St Petersburg for just over a week.

Before contracting Covid, Alisa reportedly had acute pancreatitis and peritonitis and was placed in an artificial coma “having suffered 40 per cent lung damage”.

She has Covid-19 and pneumonia with a complication and was too poorly this week to message her 17-year-old son from an earlier marriage on his birthday, reports the Daily Star.

The social media influencer and mother to a child with the Russian football star, has not posted to her social media account since early February.

The pair wed in 2016, but divorced in 2019, with Alisa winning a court battle last December for him to pay £3,350 a month in maintenance payments.

According to the same publication, the Gunner player’s mother Tatyana is taking legal action to force Alisa and her three children from the former couple’s half a million-pound house.

