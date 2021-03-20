Angela Merkel Says She Will Have AstraZeneca Vaccine if Offered

THE German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has announced she will have the AstraZeneca vaccine after waiting “her turn.”

The politician, 66, had previously claimed she was “too old” to have the AstraZeneca vaccine, however she has now said she will take it if offered.

She said: “Yes I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine… I would like to wait until it’s my turn but I would in any case.”

The news comes after Boris Johnson yesterday received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab following fresh safety assurances.

The prime minister received his first jab and said: “I had a wonderful nurse called Lily and she said ‘you’re going to feel a shock’ and I literally did not feel a thing.

“So it was very good, very quick. Everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It’s the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everybody else,” he added.

When asked what he would say to people who do not want the vaccine, Mr Johnson said: “Don’t just listen to me, listen to all the scientists, listen to what the European Medicines Agency had to say yesterday, to what the MHRA has said.

“The risk [of not getting the jab] is Covid, this is a great thing to do.”

The government announced there had been small numbers of people not turning up for vaccines.

