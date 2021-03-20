JUNTA de Andalucía trains more than 800 nurses in ‘Health Surveillance’

The Ministry of Health in Andalucía has launched a training programme called ‘Infections Related to Healthcare (IRAS) and other Public Health activities for Nursing’ to provide specific instruction in the prevention, surveillance and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases. The initiative will be provided to 800 nursing staff who work in the field of Public Health.

According to a statement, the virtual training will run from March 15 to April 19 and aims to improve the skills of health care workers that have moved to this area since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Organised by the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management and taught through Iavante, the course offers the opportunity for participants from a range of disciplines to share their knowledge and expertise in order to upskill, regardless of their geographical location.

The programme will begin with an overview of the Andalucían Public Health system and the role nursing staff play within it, its main focus being the impact of diseases on an individual and collective level. Practical cases from real life infections will also be discussed and examined.

As well as providing specialised training, the initiative will set up an online platform on Healthcare-Related Infections (HAI) and a system for monitoring alerts and outbreaks aimed at medical professionals.

