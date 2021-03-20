Amsterdam Police Use Water Cannons on Covid Protesters

Dutch police used water cannons to disperse people who gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday to protest the coronavirus measures.

Dutch citizens have taken to the streets several times since late January over the Covid restrictions, including the extension of the lockdown and the introduction of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time. Notably, the measure was prolonged until April. Violators are subjected to fines of €95 (£82).

The Netherlands has been locked down since 15 December. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, cafes, theatres, museums, gyms, pools, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to distance learning on 16 December.

The police asked around 250 protestors to leave, prompting the police to use water cannons when they refused.

The news comes as thousands gather at protests in Central London, despite warnings of fines and arrests due to breaking Covid restrictions.

