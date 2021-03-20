Adopt and score a major deal

AN adopted pet means one less animal is living in a shelter.

Chrissie Cremore, committee member and acting vice-president of PAWS-PATAS in Los Gallardo, also pointed out the owner of an adopted dog or cat always scores a major deal.

As well as unconditional love, they are getting a bargain.

All PAWS-PATAS puppies, kittens, cats and dogs receive the highest degree of medical care, specialist food and necessary surgery.

“When you adopt a dog, you receive a healthy animal whose standard treatment includes worming, de-fleaing and tick removal. It will have been vaccinated, microchipped, neutered and provided with a passport,” Chrissie said.

The €180 donation which secures a PAWS-PATAS adoption goes towards the true cost, which is always in excess of €300.

All cats are thoroughly examined, treated for internal and external parasites and neutered. Again, the €120 donation only partly covers this treatment.

To exist, the shelter requires €9,500 per month and receives no statutory funding.

“If someone cannot afford these donations for a fully-prepared and neutered animal, then frankly they should not be adopting as they will not be able to afford good food and unexpected veterinary expenses,” Chrissie warned.

To learn more about PAWS-PATAS, email dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org. For details regarding adoption visit their www.paws-patas.org website.

