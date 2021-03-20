Abused Husband Threw Himself Out Of Window In Spain’s Valencia

WOMAN arrested in Spain’s Valencia after her abused husband threw himself out of a window

The National Police in Valencia have arrested a 54-year-old Spanish woman for the alleged crime of abusing her husband and young son after the man threw himself out of a window. Officers arrived at the home on March 9 where they found the seriously injured victim had thrown himself from the top floor onto the terrace below. He was rushed to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

On investigation, officers learned that both the victim and his young son had been mistreated by his wife over an extended period of time. Shortly before the man jumped from the building in an apparent act of desperation, the couple got into a violent argument and the victim was physically assaulted by the woman. Officers believe the man simply couldn’t bear the situation and may have been attempting to take this own life.

Officials learned that the suspect’s harassment and aggression had also been directed towards her son, who is a minor, and made the decision to arrest her on suspicion of mistreatment in the family environment. The woman, who has a criminal record, has had a restraining order filed against her prohibiting her from contacting her husband or child until she faces trial.

