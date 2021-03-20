18-year-old arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager

18-year-old arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing of a teenager in which two family members were also slashed.

AN 18-year-old man was arrested last night, Friday, March 19, on suspicion of the murder of Hussain Chaudhry in Walthamstowe.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, March 17, to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, near the junction with Grove Road, E17.

Met Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

Hussain, who was 18-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a subsequent post mortem gave his cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

Two other people – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s – were found with slash injuries to their hands.

They were taken to an east London hospital for treatment. The woman remains in hospital but the man has since been discharged. They are both related to the deceased.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday, March 17, has been released under investigation.

Hussain’s family, said: “We are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain and respectfully ask for the privacy and space to come to terms with this tragic situation. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, compassion, condolences, prayers and goodwill. We have no other comment at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this awful time.

“I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and speak with my team. Any piece of information could prove to be vital.”

Additional officers will be in the area over the coming days to help reassure the community.

Anybody with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 and quote CAD 5697/17Mar. Information can also be tweeted to @MetCC.

