WHATSAPP, Instagram, And Facebook Goes Down For 1000s Of Users



Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook went down this afternoon at around 5.20 UK time, leaving thousands of users unable to use the apps.

DownDetector, the online service that reports if apps are working or not, said that over 20,000 Instagram users and 9,000 WhatsApp users had reported an outage just after 5.20pm UK time, while on In Instagram, around 77 per cent of users reported not being able to access their newsfeed.

-- Advertisement --



On WhatsApp, 71 per cent of users had reported struggling to get a connection, while 26 per cent were unable to send or receive messages, and another 5,000 Facebook users also reported an outage at 5.32pm UK time.

All three of the apps are owned by Facebook, and there has been no explanation as to what caused the outage.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down For 1000s Of Users”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.