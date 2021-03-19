UK Teenager Killed ‘Defending Family Business from Thieves’

THE UK teenager who was killed in Walthamstow, London, died after defending his family business from thieves, it has emerged.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, died after being stabbed on Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, after thieves reportedly targeted his family’s business.

Neighbours told press thieves had targeted the family who sold designer clothes. They said the student was killed after trying to defend the business from robbers.

One resident said: “Clearly the family in the house were trying to protect themselves. They were defending themselves but the robber pulled out a knife.”

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, claimed one of the attackers was punched in the face before running off with some clothes.

They added: “They are a good family, that’s their family home and they are not associated with any gangs.”

Hussain Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will be held to determine his cause of death.

Police said a woman in her 40s and man in his 20s, thought to be the teenager’s mother and brother, were also injured. They were both taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police said they are now investigating the murder and have not yet made any arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said there would be additional officers in the area over the coming days to “help reassure the community and listen to concerns from residents”.

He added: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush-hour and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident.

“I would ask anybody who was driving in the area to check their dash cams and local residents to review the footage on their doorbell cameras as these could hold vital information about what happened.”

