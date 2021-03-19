UK CITY COUNCIL plans to ban BBQs in public places, claiming they contribute to global warming

Brighton and Hove City Council has come under serious fire over plans to prohibit the use of disposable barbecues on beaches, in parks and in open spaces because of claims that they are ‘partly to blame’ for rising levels of CO2 in the UK. The Green Party-run council has proposed the measure as part of its initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Many residents of the seaside town are up in arms, claiming that the ban will descimate the already-struggling tourist trade.

One Brighton resident told the Daily Mail: ‘A BBQ ban is a step too far. Brighton has always been about fun and a place that is tolerant and welcoming to everyone.’

Another said: ‘This move is the worst type of woke response to global warming from the Greens. It is knee-jerk and the science does not support their claims.’

In the New Forest, an initiative developed by Forestry England, Go New Forest, the New Forest National Park Authority (NPA) and the district council will prohibit all barbecues and camp fires in order to protect the natural environment.

According to a statement: ‘Last year was exceptional in many ways and saw greater numbers of people spending time in the countryside.

‘The New Forest, like many other places around the country, experience anti-social behaviour.

‘Last year saw a significant rise in the irresponsible use of BBQs presenting a major risk of wildfire with potentially devastating effects.

‘In just one weekend, rangers working with the fire service extinguished over sixty unsafe BBQs.

‘All BBQ facilities at Forestry England sites have been removed and prominent ‘no BBQ’ signs are being installed at Forestry England car parks and information points.

‘The ban will be widely communicated and joint patrols with the fire service carried out across the Forest at periods of peak fire risk.’

