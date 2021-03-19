The UK has broken its record for the most Covid-19 vaccines administered in one day.

660,276 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, March 18, 50,000 more than the previous record which was set on January 30 when 609,010 were administered. 528,260 of those were first doses and 132,016 were second doses.

-- Advertisement --



Just under half of the UK’s adult population has now had their first dose, according to the government’s coronavirus dashboard, which is 49.9%.

The record comes before a slowdown in the rollout next month, as a delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a batch of 1.7 million doses means there will be fewer jabs available to be administered in April.

Speaking at Thursday’s Downing Street briefing, the prime minister said: “We have always said that in a vaccination programme of this pace and this scale, some interruptions in supply are inevitable.”

Another potential supply difficulty could be European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s threat to stop exports of jabs from the EU to countries with higher vaccination rates that do not offer reciprocal supplies of the vaccine. The issues with supply came as regulators in the UK and Europe reaffirmed the safety of the Oxford AstraZeneca jab – a vaccine the prime minister received himself today.

Johnson claims that every adult will be offered a first dose of the jab by the end of July, the over-50’s and the clinically vulnerable will be offered the first dose by April 15, and the second doses will be available to around 12 million people in April.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Breaks Daily Covid Vaccine Record with Over 660,000 Jabs Administered”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.