Tourism Boost Predicted as Funerary Constructions Discovered in Huercal De Almeria

TOURISM boost predicted as funerary constructions discovered in Spain’s Huercal de Almeria.

In a new discovery the Huercal de Almeria City Council has found a series of funerary constructions which had lain undiscovered before now. This new discovery of the tombs completes the archaeology complex that already contains the megalithic dolmens of Los Callejones I and Los Callejones II.

The new tombs were discovered in the same area as the megalithic dolmens which are of great historical importance and date back to the Chalcolithic and the Copper Age.

It is hoped that the new discoveries will boost tourism in the area and change people’s ideas of Huercal De Almeria. Currently many people think of Huercal De Almeria as an industrial town, but with a growing number of archaeological sites is hoped that archaeological tourism will be boosted.

Currently many tourists head for the nearby archaeological sites of El Chuche in Benahadux, Bayyana in Pechina or Los Millares in Santa Fe de Mondujar, but this could soon change.

The town council has recently been working hard in order to conserve the archaeological heritage of the area in order to prevent looting and the misuse of archaeological sites. Previously heritage conservation had been somewhat lacking in the area.

