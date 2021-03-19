A MAN in Torrox has been found of murdering his wife after stabbing her.

Prosecutors are now asking for 19 years in prison for the man, who stabbed his wife 10 times in Torrox.

The man was found guilty of murdering his wife and of domestic violence after he assaulted his wife, who he shared two children with, during their relationship.

The couple had been together for 14 years when the man stabbed his wife to death in Torrox.

The incident took place in Torrox following an argument between the couple, and after injuring her the man stabbed the woman with a knife, murdering her.

According to police, the knife was 17 centimetres long and three centimetres wide.

The news comes after police arrested Jose Arcadio D N known as ‘El Melillero’ for allegedly planning to throw acid in the face of his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Cartama, Malaga.

Police say they now believe the acid was thrown by a man with El Melillero while the women were in their car.

The two men are now in prison awaiting trial after it emerged El Melillero had previously assaulted a former girlfriend in a nightclub.

While the two victims named El Melillero as the man who had thrown acid at them, witnesses also reported seeing another man escaping with El Melillero by car, leading police to search for him.

The man was eventually found during the search of a house in Fuengirola.

