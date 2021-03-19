The Academy Tells 2021 Oscar Nominees They Won’t Have The Option To Participate Remotely

THE ACADEMY Tells 2021 Oscar Nominees In A Letter That They Won’t Have The Option To Participate Remotely



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 2021 Oscars ceremony to honour the best films of the last 12 months, will be held live, at Los Angeles’ Union Station on April 25, and not virtually like the recent Golden Globes awards.

This announcement was made by the Academy, in a letter sent by producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacy Sher – a copy of which was obtained by Fox News – to all of this year’s nominees, in which they were told that they will not be allowed to participate remotely,

The note says, “We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts”.

In the letter, it points out that only the nominees, their guests, and the show’s presenters will be present, and stressed that there would be on-site coronavirus precautions and testing with different protocols in place for attendees currently in Los Angeles and those that will be traveling in.

Additionally, nominees were asked to consent to give an interview discussing their journey to award season, “We want to highlight the connections between all of us who work in the movies and show that the process is uniquely intimate, collaborative and fun”.

Referencing the dress code, casual wear was discouraged, with the letter advising attendees to wear an outfit that’s “a fusion of inspirational and aspirational”, additionally, it was suggested that winners “read the room” and “tell a story,” as well as thank people by name rather than their title when it comes to their acceptance speeches.

“The good news is you should be pretty relaxed by show time because you will have been at a pre-show gathering in the Union Station courtyard for the previous ninety minutes with your fellow nominees and their guests”, said the letter.

