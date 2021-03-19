TEXAS museum forced to remove Trump statue as visitors keeps punching it

Louis Tussauds Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas has been forced to move a statue of former president Donald Trump to a storeroom after visitors to the museum kept punching and scratching it. Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment told San Antonio Express News that angry customers had caused so much damage to the piece by continuously attacking it that there was no choice but to remove it to a storage facility for safekeeping.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Mr Stewart said.

In a move which caused uproar in the US, Madame Tussauds in Berlin famously turfed their Trump waxwork into a large rubbish bin in November last year in a unique marketing ploy.

The smiling likeness was displayed in a garbage can among cardboard ‘tweets’ and a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. The display was placed ahead of the November 3 elections as forecasters tipped the republican to be ‘dumped’ by American voters.

Speaking after the statue’s move, the museum’s marketing director Orkide Yalcindag said:

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States.

“We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”

