Spanish Civil War Photos Go on Display in Barcelona

The photos from Spain’s Civil War were discovered 80 years after they were taken and have now been put on display in Barcelona.

The Museu Nacional d’Art de Cataluña (MNAC) in Barcelona is hosting the photos, which were taken by photographer Antoni Campaña during the war in Barcelona.

They were kept in two boxes for 80 years until the man’s grandson came across them and published them in a book before they were eventually put on display in Barcelona.

The images represent one of the largest documentary collections of the Spanish war recently discovered, with more than 5,000 snapshots showing how the conflict impacted the population of Barcelona.

The Spanish Civil War ran from 1936 to 1939 and during the war Antoni Campaña photographed daily life, including popular dining rooms, the military, and queues of people.

The curator of the exhibition said: “Campaña collects scenes of daily life, between the everyday and the violence of the war, and finally, in 1939, the withdrawal of the republican army and the Francoist parades.”

La capsa vermella, the book launched in 2019 which first published the forgotten photos of Campaña, included 400 photos of the Civil War.

The new display in Barcelona has seen more than 60 photos handed over.

The MNAC said the display, “represents a new contribution of great relevance to the country’s photographic heritage, especially with regard to the Civil War.”

