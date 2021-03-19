Shamed ex-Finance Secretary Derek Mackay QUITS SNP and probe into his schoolboy text scandal ‘closed’.

SHAMED ex-Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has quit the SNP and a probe into his schoolboy texts scandal is now “closed”, the party revealed tonight, Friday, March, 19. Mr Mackay stayed on as an independent MSP for Renfrewshire North and West for a full year – collecting a salary of over £64,000 (€74,425)- after being suspended by the Nats pending a disciplinary investigation.

It came after it was revealed last February how he bombarded a 16-year-old boy with 270 messages – including calling him “cute” and inviting him to dinner. He resigned as a government minister on Budget Day and was not seen again at Holyrood but continued to claim over £11,000 (€12,791) in expenses.

-- Advertisement --



Nicola Sturgeon has had no contact with former finance secretary Derek Mackay since he resigned from his post in shame over texts to a 16-year-old boy, her spokesman said.

It follows claims linked to an SNP source that talks had been held on Mackay “retiring” from the Scottish Parliament due to ill health. It was suggested taking that route out of Holyrood, instead of simply quitting, would net Mackay around £50,000 (€58,039) in severance.

A spokesman for the First Minister said Sturgeon is not aware of any discussion. He said Sturgeon has not spoken to him and does not even know where he is holed up.

“There has been no contact between the First Minister and Derek Mackay,” he insisted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shamed ex-Finance Secretary Derek Mackay QUITS SNP”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.