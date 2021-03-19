Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Misled Parliament – Says New Report.

Nicola Sturgeon misled parliament, according to a new report- Holyrood’s harassment committee also concluded that it finds it “hard to believe” that Scotland’s First Minister didn’t know of concerns around Alex Salmond’s behaviour before November 2017.

Members on the committee also included a passage in their report to say they were “concerned” at the length of time it took, in the wake of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond, for Ms Sturgeon to tell her top civil servant about contact with him on the matter.

-- Advertisement --



Ms Sturgeon has insisted she stands by all of the evidence she gave to the committee earlier this month. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has led calls for the first minister to resign.

However, Ms Sturgeon told Sky News: “What has been clear is that opposition members of this committee made their minds up before I uttered a single word of evidence. Their public comments have made that clear.

“So this very partisan leak tonight before they’ve actually finalised the report is not that surprising. Let’s wait and see the final report, but more importantly the question of whether or not I breached the ministerial code is being considered independently by James Hamilton and I hope and expect he will publish that report soon.”



Mr Hamilton, a senior Irish lawyer, has been specifically examining whether Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code, which says that any minister who knowingly misleads parliament would be “expected to offer their resignation”.

His inquiry is separate from the committee and is also expected to publish its report in the coming days. Please check back for the update expected on this story. Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Misled Parliament – Says New Report”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

