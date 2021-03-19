Portugal Prepares To Welcome Back UK Visitors From May 17.

Portugal has said it is ready to welcome back UK visitors as soon as the government gives the green light for international travel to resume.

The country will be removed from the UK’s ‘red list’ from tomorrow (Friday) and the earliest date given for non-essential overseas travel to be permitted under the government’s roadmap for emerging from lockdown is May 17.

Portugal’s secretary of state for tourism Rita Marques said that UK visitors would be more than welcome if they can provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. She told the Today programme: “We hope to welcome all British holidaymakers from May 17.

“Holidaymakers can present to Portuguese authorities a certification that testifies they are vaccinated or have immunisation to the virus of they have a negative Covid test. It will be a very straightforward process.”

Other countries including Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain have also laid out plans to reopen to British tourists as soon as they are able to travel.

Luis Araujo, president of the Portuguese National Tourism Board, welcomed the country’s removal from the red list and highlighted its efforts to create a safe environment for the reopening of tourism.

He said: “We congratulate ourselves on the removal of Portugal from the UK’s red list. This decision represents a vote of confidence in this new phase the world is going through, in addition to encouraging visits to the destination to stimulate economic activity and comes as a recognition of the road travelled in regards to the effective control of the pandemic.

“It is important to signal that Portugal is committed to welcoming all in a safe and sustainable way. We are ready to give those who choose to visit us the same great experiences with added safety.

“There are over 22.000 tourism companies with the Clean & Safe Seal and over 85.000 people have been trained in safety, digital and sustainability areas.”

