Police in London Launch Desperate Search For Missing Schoolgirl

Police in London Launch Desperate Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl.

Officers from the MET police have launched a desperate search for a missing schoolgirl from west London, they are searching for Lexcie, 11, who has gone missing from Hounslow.

Officers have launched a desperate appeal to try and trace her and said she could be in other parts of the capital. The force said: “She is 5’06” tall wearing a black jacket with a brown fur hood, black Nike trainers and black leggings. “She is known to frequent Feltham Newham and Westminster”, said a spokesman.

A member of the public said his daughter spotted the young girl at a bus stop last week. Commenting on the cop’s appeal, he said: “Last time my daughter saw her was last week when she got off a 482 at Hounslow West bus stop between Texaco garage and Santander bank.”

Police are investigating this report and other possible sightings, please check back later for updates.

